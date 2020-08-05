Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trivago NV -‘s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trivago in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trivago’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.01.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Trivago has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

