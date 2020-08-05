Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $33,813,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

