Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 25th

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Amerisafe has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 74.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Amerisafe has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerisafe to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSF. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

