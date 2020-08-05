American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,932.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,339.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

