American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

