American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -944.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Shares of AFIN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $782.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFIN. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

