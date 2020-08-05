America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,806 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 74.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,723,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 738,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMX opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.