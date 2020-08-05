Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amdocs by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 163,936 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

