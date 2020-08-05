AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($4.00) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

