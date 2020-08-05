Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,932.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,339.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

