Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.10 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

