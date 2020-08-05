Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

ATI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

