Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Alexander’s stock opened at $258.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $391.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

