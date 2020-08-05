Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $31.50.
About Albireo Pharma
Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.
