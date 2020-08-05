Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

