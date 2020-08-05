Alain Carrier Sells 707,000 Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Director Alain Carrier sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $30,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,941,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,026.08.

Alain Carrier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Alain Carrier sold 1,274,000 shares of Nuran Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $51,214.80.

Nuran Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

