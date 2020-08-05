Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $284.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.