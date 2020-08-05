Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts Sells 1,794 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total value of C$191,025.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,384,240.

John Merfyn Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.60, for a total transaction of C$91,596.00.

AEM opened at C$108.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$108.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

