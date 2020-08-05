Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives C$19.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.65. The company has a market cap of $841.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.12.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

