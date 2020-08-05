Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WMS opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

