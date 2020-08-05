ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 970263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

