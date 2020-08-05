Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes Sells 5,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $446.92 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

