Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADAP opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

