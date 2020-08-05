Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.
