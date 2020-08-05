ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 95.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 10.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

