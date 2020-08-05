Aaron Begley Acquires 2,630,278 Shares of Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE) Stock

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE) insider Aaron Begley acquired 2,630,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$420,844.48 ($288,249.64).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.43 ($0.29).

Matrix Composites & Engineering

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered products and services for the energy sector worldwide. It offers riser buoyancy systems, including Longitudinal Groove System; conventional riser buoyancy systems; Nautilus riser protection; and marine riser management, maintenance, and rental services, as well as buoyancy system testing services, such as hydrostatic testing, function and fit-up testing, riser joint stack testing, and displacement testing.

