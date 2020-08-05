Aaron Anderson Sells 9,203 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paypal stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,160 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Paypal by 38,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,595 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.