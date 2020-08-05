AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.76. AAON has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $2,030,572.25. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 in the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

