8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille Sells 2,239 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Harriet Theophille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 611 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $9,299.42.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 786.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

