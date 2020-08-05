4,561 Shares in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 151.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 270,718 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.32. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $126.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.99) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

