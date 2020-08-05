33,240 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth about $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,742,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

