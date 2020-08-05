22,000 Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 692.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $1,300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 162,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

