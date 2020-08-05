$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,891 shares of company stock worth $526,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.95 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $479.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

