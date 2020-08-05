-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.14). KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Stephens dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

