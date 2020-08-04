ZIX (ZIXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $428.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 7,219 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $41,437.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

