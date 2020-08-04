Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.65.

ZG stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

