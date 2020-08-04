Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of SCU opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

