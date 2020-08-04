Zacks Investment Research Lowers Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRNB. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.80. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,328. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.