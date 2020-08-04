Zacks Investment Research Lowers Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

MMLP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

