Zacks Investment Research Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Joint from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Joint stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 85.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

