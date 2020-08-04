Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NTLA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $582,770. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

