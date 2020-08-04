Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,289,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,354 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

