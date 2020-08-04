Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $107.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

