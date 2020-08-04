Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YELP opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

