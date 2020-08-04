Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 335.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $540,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,634,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

