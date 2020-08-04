XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

