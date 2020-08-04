Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after acquiring an additional 195,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

