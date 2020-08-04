Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Xilinx by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,333 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

