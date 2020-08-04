Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WYND. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE WYND opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

