WSP Global (WSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP opened at C$84.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$83.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.14. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$98.12.

WSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.18.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.