WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 141.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHF. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

WHF stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

